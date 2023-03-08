Arizona released Anderson on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This move was expected after Anderson struggled to produce for the Cardinals after coming over in a midseason deal with the Panthers back in October. Over his 10 appearances for Arizona, Anderson tallied seven receptions for 76 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets. Anderson's release clears $12 million in cap space for Arizona.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Expected to be released by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Questionable to return Sunday•