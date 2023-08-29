Miami is slated to release Chosen on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chosen failed to differentiate himself in a No. 3 receiver competition with the likes of River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson, the latter of whom agreed to a restructured contract Tuesday. The 30-year-old wideout combined for just 282 receiving yards across 16 total games between the Cardinals and Panthers last season, and he wasn't productive in recent preseason action for the Dolphins. Even if Chosen lands a reserve role elsewhere in the league, he figures to remain off the fantasy radar except in the deepest of leagues.