Chosen signed with San Francisco's practice squad Wednesday.

Chosen didn't make the 53-man roster, but the veteran wide receiver is a candidate for an early-season promotion, depending on the availability of San Francisco's various injured wideouts. The speedster's regular-season totals in receiving yards have dropped every subsequent season since he had a career-high 1,096 with the Panthers in 2020, down to 519 in 2021, 282 in 2022, 126 in 2023 and five yards in 2024.