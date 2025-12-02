The Commanders signed Chosen to the practice squad Tuesday.

After being signed to the active roster Nov. 11, Chosen was waived Nov. 28 likely due to the renewed availability of starting wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks. The wide receiver was re-signed to the practice squad as a depth addition to the corps. The veteran has one practice squad elevation remaining for the Commanders this year, a move the team might enact this week if Noah Brown (groin/knee) is not yet ready to return from IR.