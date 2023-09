Chosen reverted to Miami's practice squad Monday.

Chosen was elevated to the active roster ahead of the Dolphins' impressive 70-20 win over the Broncos in Week 3, recording a 68-yard touchdown catch on his only reception. The 30-year-old logged 41 offensive snaps in the contest, which was the highest total on the team for a wide receiver. If Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is unable to go again in Week 4 versus the Bills, Chosen could be elevated once again.