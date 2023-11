Chosen reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The wide receiver played on five of Miami's 70 offensive snaps during Sunday's win over Las Vegas. Chosen's snap count came in behind Jaylen Waddle's 58, Cedrick Wilson's 45, Tyreek Hill's 41 and River Cracraft's 21. The eighth-year pro did catch both of his targets for 39 yards.