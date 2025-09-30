The Commanders signed Chosen to the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chosen started the season on the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was cut by the 49ers in early September, but the veteran wideout will get another opportunity with the Commanders, who are dealing with injuries to Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin). Chosen appeared in two regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024 and finished with one catch (on four targets) for five yards.