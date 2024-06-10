Chosen will try out for the Seahawks this week during the team's minicamp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The wide receiver formerly known as Robby Anderson caught four passes in nine games for the Dolphins in 2023. The veteran has just 24 catches over the last two seasons. If he gets through his tryout, Chosen will join a crowded receiver room that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.