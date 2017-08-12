Play

The Saints opted to waive Therezie on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Therezie, entering his fourth season out of Auburn, was competing for a role providing depth at strong safety. However, the Saints have opted to move on, leaving Therezie to look for a new opportunity.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories