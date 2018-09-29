Robenson Therezie: Waived from IR
The Colts waived Therezie (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Therezie hasn't suited up for a game since the 2016 season, when he played 12 contests and recorded three tackles (two solo). He'll be free to sign with another team once he shakes his mystery injury.
