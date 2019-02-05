Alford was released by the Falcons on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The cornerback was due $8.5 million in the upcoming season, but Atlanta opted to let him go after he struggled a bit during the 2017 campaign. Alford recorded just 50 tackles last season - his lowest mark since 2014 - and failed to grab an interception for the first time as a pro. Most experts expect him to find a new landing spot fairly soon, though it's currently unclear as to where that will be.

