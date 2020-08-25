site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Robert Davis: Let go by Eagles
RotoWire Staff
The Eagles waived/injured Davis (lower body) Tuesday.
Davis will revert to Philadelphia's injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers. He suffered a lower body injury during Sunday's practice and was labeled with a week-to-week recovery timetable.
