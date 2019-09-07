Davis was waived by the Redskins on Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Davis' release means the Redskins are going with just five receivers heading into the season. Should he clear waivers, the team would likely be interested in bringing him back in the near future, as he impressed during camp. He was simply the odd man out in creating room for depth at tight end with Jordan Reed (concussion) unlikely to play in the opener.