Play

Davis was released by the Redskins on Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Davis' time with the Redskins ended up lasting just a few weeks. He only saw snaps in their most recent outing against the Giants with standout rookie Terry McLaurin (hamstring) sidelined, and he caught one pass for 11 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories