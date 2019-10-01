Robert Davis: Let go by Washington
Davis was released by the Redskins on Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Davis' time with the Redskins ended up lasting just a few weeks. He only saw snaps in their most recent outing against the Giants with standout rookie Terry McLaurin (hamstring) sidelined, and he caught one pass for 11 yards.
