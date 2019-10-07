Davis signed with the Eagles' practice squad Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Davis was let go by the Redskins less than a week ago, and he'll stay in the division. The Eagles have five wide receivers on their active roster, so Davis could get a call up to the big stage if they run into injuries.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories