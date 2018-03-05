Robert Foster: Flashing speed at NFL Combine

Foster recorded an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Foster helped show why he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school by posting the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among participating receivers. He also fared well during the skills portion of testing when he caught all 13 of the passes thrown his way. The fact Foster recorded just 35 receptions for 379 yards in four seasons at Alabama represents a big red flag on his profile, but his impressive combine performance likely made at least one team interested in making him a late-round draft pick.