Robert Golden: Released by Steelers
Golden was released by the Steelers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Golden spent the past six seasons with the Steelers but was never been much of an IDP prospect -- especially after reverting to more of a special-teams player in 2017. His best year came in 2014 when he racked up 40 tackles and four pass breakups in 16 games. While the 28-year-old still has something left in the tank at this stage in his career, he's unlikely to land somewhere with a role that could propel him to fantasy relevance.
