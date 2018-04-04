Robert Griffin: Signing with Baltimore

Griffin signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Wednesday.

Released by Cleveland last March, the 2012 No. 2 overall pick never signed with another team and ultimately sat out the 2017 season. Griffin will have a good chance to win the backup job in Baltimore, where 2016 undrafted free agent Josh Woodrum is the only other quarterback on the roster behind starter Joe Flacco. Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt with the Browns in 2016, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions on 147 attempts and adding 190 yards and two scores on the ground in five games. He turned 28 in February.