Robert Griffin: Signing with Ravens
Griffin signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Wednesday.
Released by Cleveland last March, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2012 draft never signed with another team and ultimately sat out the 2017 season. He'll have a good chance to win the backup job in Baltimore, where 2016 undrafted free agent Josh Woodrum is the only other quarterback on the roster behind starter Joe Flacco. Griffin completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt with the Browns in 2016, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions on 147 pass attempts in five games, though he did add 190 yards and two scores on the ground. He turned 28 in February.
