Robert Griffin: Will work out for San Diego

Griffin is scheduled to work out for the Chargers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cut by the Browns in March, Griffin has reportedly been working out with ex-Colts offensive coordinator and current University of Michigan assistant head coach Pep Hamilton this offseason in an effort to find a home elsewhere in the league. If he were to ultimately sign with the Chargers, Griffin would need to beat out incumbent backup quarterback Kellen Clemens in order to make the team's final 53-man roster.