Robert Griffin: Working out for Chargers on Tuesday
Griffin is scheduled to work out for the Chargers on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Cut by the Browns in March, Griffin has reportedly been working out with ex-Colts OC and current Michigan assistant head coach Pep Hamilton this offseason. If he were to ultimately sign with the Chargers, Griffin would need to beat out incumbent backup Kellen Clemens in order to make the final roster.
