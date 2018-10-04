Robert Jackson: Waived off injured reserve
The Colts waived Jackson (concussion) off injured reserve Thursday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Jackson suffered a concussion during Indianapolis' preseason finale, was placed on injured reserve and ultimately has been waived. The reserve cornerback will be a free agent if he clears waivers, looking to land another job elsewhere in the league.
