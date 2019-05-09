Robert Martin: Waived by Giants
Martin was waived by the Giants on Thursday, Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports.
Martin initially seemed to have made the Giants' 53-man roster before the 2018 season, but he was ultimately waived before Week 1 and then spent the entire year on the team's practice squad. After re-upping on a reserve/future contract this winter, he's now being let go a day after New York signed veteran running back Rod Smith. That the Giants let him go over an undrafted free agent in Jon Hilliman might speak more to what the organization thinks of Hilliman than anything against Martin.
