Robert Myers: Reaches injury settlment
Meyers (leg) and the Seahawks reached an injury settlement Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Meyers reverted to the team's injured reserve after getting waived. The injury settlement means he is now a free agent.
