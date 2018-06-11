Robert Nelson: Cut by Baltimore
Nelson was released by the Ravens on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Even after the Ravens signed Nelson to a reserve/future contract back in January, the cornerback was always going to be seen as a long shot to make the team's final roster. He'll now be an unrestricted free agent and look to potentially latch on with another team before the start of training camp.
