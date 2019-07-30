Robert Nkemdiche: Absence extends
Nkemdiche is not expected to be ready until September as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nkemdiche will be heading into his ninth month of rehab after having surgery in December to repair a torn ACL, and it's been a tumultuous week for the former first-round pick. First he was officially waived by the Cardinals on Saturday as they cited Nkemdiche being "out of shape", and now will continue to recover until at least September. Interested teams will surely keep a close eye on his recovery process during the month of August to evaluate his health and work ethic going forward.
