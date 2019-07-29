Robert Nkemdiche: Goes through waivers unclaimed
Nkemdiche cleared waivers Monday, becoming a free agent in the process, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals officially waived Nkemdiche on Saturday with a failed physical designation, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The move followed a comment from coach Kliff Kingsbury, who termed Nkemdiche "not in shape" late last week. Apparently, the Cardinals were disappointed in his rehab from a torn ACL and opted to move on from the 2016 first-round pick. Nkemdiche will be subject to a physical from interested parties, which could hurt potential employment.
