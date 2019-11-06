Robert Nkemdiche: Waived by Miami
Nkemdiche was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
Nkemdiche had just been activated off the PUP list in late October after recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season, but he logged just 18 total defensvie snaps in two games as a Dolphin. The 2016 first-round pick should foster interest on the market, but Nkemdiche has disappointed with just 4.5 career sacks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Robert Nkemdiche: Returns from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Robert Nkemdiche: Receives return designation•
-
Dolphins' Robert Nkemdiche: Starts season on reserve/PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Robert Nkemdiche: Lands in Miami•
-
Robert Nkemdiche: Absence extends•
-
Robert Nkemdiche: Goes through waivers unclaimed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...