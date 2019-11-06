Nkemdiche was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Nkemdiche had just been activated off the PUP list in late October after recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season, but he logged just 18 total defensvie snaps in two games as a Dolphin. The 2016 first-round pick should foster interest on the market, but Nkemdiche has disappointed with just 4.5 career sacks.