Robert Thomas: Cut loose by Bills
The Bills released Thomas on Wednesday.
Thomas saw the field for just six defensive snaps in the two games he appeared in thus far in 2018. His release opened the door for the team's claiming of another defensive tackle, Jordan Phillips, off waivers from Miami.
