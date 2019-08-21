Robert Thomas: Lands injury settlement
The Bills released Thomas (knee) from IR with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the league's official transactions log.
Thomas was a long shot to make Buffalo's 53-man roster even before being injured. The fifth-year pro is free to search for a role elsewhere in the league when back to full health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event -- and how you can be involved
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Michel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...