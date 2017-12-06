Robert Tonyan: Signs with Green Bay's practice squad
The Packers signed Tonyan to their practice squad Tuesday.
Tonyan, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, previously attended training camp with the Lions before being let go in early September. The 23-year-old will offer the Packers additional depth at tight end.
