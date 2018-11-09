Turbin (shoulder) was released by the Colts on Friday.

Turbin's release comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he seemed to be recovering well from the shoulder injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Jets. Week 5 was the only other game Turbin played in this season -- after missing the first four games due to suspension -- and he received just nine snaps on offense and didn't log any carries.

