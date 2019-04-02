Turbin has a workout scheduled for Thursday with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is the first report of any interest since Turbin was waived by the Colts on Nov. 9. The 29-year-old running back opened the 2018 campaign with a four-game suspension and suffered a shoulder dislocation shortly thereafter. He should be healthy at this point in the offseason, but he'll need to contribute on special teams to earn a spot at the back end of a 53-man roster. Turbin has a long gain of just 26 yards on 355 career carries, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns along the way.

More News
Our Latest Stories