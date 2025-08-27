The Steelers signed Woods to the practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Woods couldn't make Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster after spending the offseason with the team, but he'll remain present as an emergency depth option at wide receiver on the practice squad. The Steelers are thin at wideout behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin (abdomen), so Woods' path to suiting up for regular-season action is clearer than the average practice-squad player,