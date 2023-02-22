The Titans are releasing Woods on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Woods' release will save Tennessee roughly $12 million in cap space. The team is also releasing three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee), who was limited to just two games in 2022 before suffering an ACL tear. Woods, who will turn 31 in April, played a full 17-game slate in 2022. He secured 53 of 91 targets for 527 yards and two scores, and his average of 9.9 yards per reception was the worst such mark of his 10 year NFL career.