Woods and the Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year, $15.25 million deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Woods was cut by the Titans in February in an effort for Tennessee to clear up salary cap space. The soon-to-be 31-year-old pass catcher played a full 17-game slate in 2022. He accumulated 527 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions in the process. It remains to be seen what Houston plans on doing with fellow wide receiver Brandon Cooks, but Woods will presumably slot in as a top target for whomever is under center come Week 1.