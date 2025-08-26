The Steelers are releasing Woods, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The door is open for a possible return to the team after the 53-man roster is finalized if he doesn't get a better offer, but Woods plans to play in 2025 regardless. For now it looks like the Steelers' WR3 job behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin (abdomen) remains up for grabs, with 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson and veteran Scotty Miller the top options.