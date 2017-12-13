Aguayo was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Aguayo was brought onto Carolina's practice squad in late October when Graham Gano was dealing with a knee issue. Gano never missed a contest because of the injury and hasn't missed a field goal since Week 5 so the Panthers decided to part ways with the former second-round pick. He'll now look to join his fourth different team this season.

