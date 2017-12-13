Roberto Aguayo: Cut from Panthers' practice squad
Aguayo was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Aguayo was brought onto Carolina's practice squad in late October when Graham Gano was dealing with a knee issue. Gano never missed a contest because of the injury and hasn't missed a field goal since Week 5 so the Panthers decided to part ways with the former second-round pick. He'll now look to join his fourth different team this season.
More News
-
Roberto Aguayo: Joins Carolina's practice squad•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Receives tryout with Bears•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Receives ax from Bears•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Serves as second-string kicker Sunday•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Misses field goal in Chicago debut•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Claimed by Chicago•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...