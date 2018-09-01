Roberto Aguayo: Jettisoned by Chargers
The Chargers waived Aguayo on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Aguayo has lost out in his battle with fellow kicker Caleb Sturgis, marking his second failure to make a team since he was cut loose by the Buccaneers in August of 2017. The 2016 second-round pick will thus await calls for other organizations, but he may have entered the tryout realm at this point in his career.
