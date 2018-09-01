The Chargers waived Aguayo on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Aguayo has lost out in his battle with fellow kicker Caleb Sturgis, marking his second failure to make a team since he was cut loose by the Buccaneers in August of 2017. The 2016 second-round pick will thus await calls for other organizations, but he may have entered the tryout realm at this point in his career.

