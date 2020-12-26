Aguayo signed with New England's practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
New England's starting kicker, Nick Folk, was limited at Thursday's practice because of a back injury. The issue hasn't held him out yet this season, however. Aguayo will provide depth at kicker once he clears COVID-19 protocols. He's been out of the NFL for almost three full seasons after going 22-for-31 on field-goal tries during his rookie season out of Florida State. Tampa Bay acquired the prolific college kicker as a second-round draft choice in 2016.
