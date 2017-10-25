Roberto Aguayo: Joins Carolina's practice squad
The Panthers signed Aguayo to their practice squad Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers are optimistic that Graham Gano (knee) will be able to handle kicking duties as usual Sunday against the Buccaneers, but just for insurance purposes, the team worked out a number of kickers earlier this week. Of the participants, Aguayo evidently stood out the most, so his appointment to the Panthers' practice squad suggests he would be the team's top choice to kick in Week 8 if Gano is unable to go. A 2016 second-round pick of Tampa Bay, Aguayo was waived by the team in August after failing to show much improvement following an erratic rookie season. He joined the Bears shortly thereafter, but was waived at the conclusion of training camp after losing the job battle to Connor Barth.
