Aguayo visited the Bears for a kicker tryout Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's been quiet for Aguayo since being cut by the Bears at the close of the preseason, but he had a chance to showcase himself Wednesday. Josh Lambo was also in for a tryout, and it's unclear at this point if Chicago is ready to move on from Connor Barth or are just making a point that he is currently kicking on thin ice.