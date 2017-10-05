Roberto Aguayo: Receives tryout with Bears
Aguayo visited the Bears for a kicker tryout Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's been quiet for Aguayo since being cut by the Bears at the close of the preseason, but he had a chance to showcase himself Wednesday. Josh Lambo was also in for a tryout, and it's unclear at this point if Chicago is ready to move on from Connor Barth or are just making a point that he is currently kicking on thin ice.
More News
-
Roberto Aguayo: Receives ax from Bears•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Serves as second-string kicker Sunday•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Misses field goal in Chicago debut•
-
Bears' Roberto Aguayo: Claimed by Chicago•
-
Roberto Aguayo: Released by Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Roberto Aguayo: Struggles with accuracy Monday•
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...