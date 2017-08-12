Aguayo was let go by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aguayo was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, which came with some added pressure given his position as kicker. He struggled during his rookie season, making just 22 of 31 field-goal attempts, as well as missing two extra points. The Buccaneers finally had enough after the 23-year-old missed a field goal and extra-point attempt in their preseason opener. Aguayo will look for a fresh start elsewhere, while Nick Folk takes over the kicking responsibilities for the Bucs.