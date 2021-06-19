Aguayo has been waived by New England, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Aguayo was taken in second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, as he was one of the most accurate college kickers in history. However, he ultimately struggled and made just 71 percent of his field-goal attempts during his rookie season. He has been looking for a second chance since, but has yet to find one.
