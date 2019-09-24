Roc Thomas: Reinstated
Thomas (suspension) was reinstated to the NFL on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Thomas completed a three-game suspension for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. It'll be interesting to see if he garners any attention on the free-agent market now that he's eligible to sign with a team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...