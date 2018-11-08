Thomas (hamstring) was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas was waived by Minnesota to make room for former Lions' running back Ameer Abdullah. The undrafted free agent rushed eight times for 30 yards and zero touchdowns with the Vikings this season, and caught two passes for 21 yards. If Thomas clears waivers, he'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

