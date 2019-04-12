Rod Smith: May be replaced during draft
The Cowboys may draft a replacement for Smith, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith had five touchdowns in a four-week span while Ezekiel Elliott served a suspension in 2017, but the 27-year-old managed just 44 carries for 127 yards (2.9 average) and one score in 2018. While he isn't anything special as far as backup running backs go, Smith contributed 522 snaps on special teams over the past two seasons. He should at least find an opportunity to compete for a roster spot, if not a No. 2 RB job. Another season in Dallas might make sense even if the team supplements its backfield during the draft, as the current depth chart is limited to Darius Jackson and Jordan Chunn behind Elliot.
