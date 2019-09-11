Rod Smith: Released from IR
The Giants released Smith (groin) with an injury settlement, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Smith wasn't expected to play a large role in the Giants' offense behind RB Saquon Barkley, but he couldn't stay healthy enough to have a chance. Once he shakes off this injury, he'll be free to sign with another team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.