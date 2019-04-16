Rod Smith: Tries out for Bengals
Smith worked out for the Bengals on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2015, Smith has spent the last two seasons as Ezekiel Elliott's primary backup, turning 99 carries into 359 yards (3.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. On top of his contributions on the ground, Smith gathered in 28 of his 35 targets for 262 yards (7.5 YPT) and one more TD while playing a significant role on special teams. After the recent release of Mark Walton, the Bengals are in need of running back depth behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, so Smith likely will get a long look due to his experience.
