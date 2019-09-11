The Giants waived Smith (groin) with an injury settlement, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Smith wasn't expected to play a large role in the Giants' offense behind RB Saquon Barkley, but he couldn't stay healthy enough to have a chance. Once he shakes off this injury, he'll be free to sign with another team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories